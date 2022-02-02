AMES, Iowa — A team effort led by redshirt sophomore Dajuan Harris (14 points) helped the #10 Kansas Jayhawks beat the #20 Iowa State Cyclones 70-61 on the road Monday night.

Kansas led for almost the entire game.

With leading scorer Ochai Agbaji out because of COVID protocols, several KU veterans like David McCormack (14 points, 14 rebounds, perfect 7 for 7 shooting), Jalen Wilson (13 points, six rebounds) and Christian Braun (13 points) stepped up to lead the Jayhawks.

Cyclones senior Izaiah Brockington led Iowa State’s scoring with 24 points and eight rebounds.

The Jayhawks shot 56% from the floor and 38.5% from three. Kansas also outscored Iowa State in the paint 34-22.

Kansas is now 18-3, 7-1 in Big 12 play and will host #8 Baylor on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.