LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas men’s basketball got in on the April Fools fun!

While many Kansas Jayhawks would love for sixth-year senior Mitch Lightfoot to stay in Lawrence for another season, KU’s Twitter bought into the holiday spirit and embellished a fantasy for Kansas fans.

Lightfoot is in his final year of eligibility at Kansas and won’t be returning next season.

The Gilbert, Arizona, native is a fan favorite because of his tenure as a Jayhawk and his gritty play. His performance as a sixth man has helped the Jayhawks get to their second Final Four with him on the roster.

Lightfoot and the Jayhawks will take the court against Villanova at 5:09 p.m. Saturday with hopes of making it to the national championship game.

