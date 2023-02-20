LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are back in the top three after a solid week.

With a win against Oklahoma State and a come-from-behind victory against ninth-ranked Baylor on Saturday, Kansas has moved two spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 3.

The highest the Jayhawks have been ranked this season is number two.

They play TCU tonight at 8 p.m. on the road as they look to avenge their biggest loss of the season at the hands of the Horned-Frogs.

Kansas State split their games over the week, with a loss to Oklahoma and a win against Iowa State. They moved down two spots to number 14.

The Wildcats will face Baylor at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Big 12 has been a gauntlet all season and the best conference in the NCAAM. ESPN’s bracketology currently has eight teams from the conference projected to go to the tournament.

Kansas is currently listed as a one seed in the East Region while K-State is listed as a four in the Midwest Region.

With four games left in conference play, it will be intriguing to see how things play out.