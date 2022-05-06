LAWRENCE, Kan. — Rieger Distillery in Kansas City, Missouri has released a limited edition bourbon whiskey Friday to celebrate the University of Kansas’ 2022 National Championship in the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The company said it is a straight bourbon whiskey that is distilled, aged and bottled.

The Limited Edition 2022 National Championship Bourbon is produced by J. Rieger & Co. in partnership with KU.

The Jayhawks brought their fourth NCAA title back to Allen Fieldhouse on April 5, 2022, thanks to a second-half flurry that erased a 16-point deficit and eventually overcame North Carolina 72-69 in an epic battle of power programs.

It was the largest comeback in national championship history, surpassing the 1963 title game when Loyola overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Cincinnati at the buzzer, 60-58.

The bourbon is distilled from a mash bill of corn, rye, and malted barley. This Straight Bourbon is a marriage of hand-picked barrels from some of our earliest distillations, dating back to 2016, that were selected specifically to commemorate KU’s 2022 National Championship win.

The bourbon is available ins Kansas and Missouri and later in May will be available in Colorado, Nebraska, Indian, Washington D.C., Florida, Texas and Oklahoma with other states being announced at a later date.

