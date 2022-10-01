LAWRENCE, Kan. — Despite there still being a lot of football left, it’s already been quite the year for the Kansas Jayhawks.

KU Quarterback Jalon Daniels has been putting up big numbers as the Jayhawks are off to a 4-0 start for the first time in over a decade.

That is why Daniels name has been deeply involved in the Heisman conversation, so much so that ESPN ranked him 2nd in their Heisman Watch, right behind Ohio State QB CJ Stroud and just ahead of Alabama QB Bryce Young.

Pretty good company, right?

Daniels currently leads the nation in QBR at 98.0 and has thrown for 890 yards with 11 touchdowns and only one interception while leading Kansas to it’s best start in years.

The California native also leads the team in rushing. On the season, he has 320 yards on 38 carries (8.4 ypc) and four touchdowns.

Daniels will look to continue his success as the Jayhawks look to continue their winning ways in conference play.