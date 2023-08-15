LAWRENCE, Kan. — On Tuesday, the University of Kansas and Kansas Athletics announced its plans for the transformational Gateway District.

The Gateway District will feature a new look for David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, a new conference center, and multiuse facilities that will allow year-round use and drive economic development in Lawrence, according to KU Athletics.

The new plans for the district, including the first renderings of the project, were revealed Tuesday afternoon in Lawrence.

Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff said this project is a once-in-a-lifetime project.

“The Gateway District is a once-in-a-generation project to transform our campus and drive economic development throughout the region,” Girod said.

“Specifically, this project will create exciting new amenities for students, employees and visitors while providing Kansas Football the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level.”

The university will take on the project in a multi-phased approach. Construction on the first phase will begin when the 2023 football season ends and will be completed by the beginning of the 2025 season.

The first phase will include renovations to the Anderson Family Football Complex, new southwest, west and north sides of Memorial Stadium and a new conference center on the north end.

Kansas Football will continue to play at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium during construction — but will have reduced capacity for the 2024 season.

University of Kansas stadium renovation renderings (Kansas Athletics)

The project will be primarily funded by private donations; the university said it won’t use tuition money or state general funds.

Kansas Athletics has set an initial fundraising goal of $300 million for David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and Allen Fieldhouse capital projects. So far $165 million has been received. According to KU, this is unprecedented and record-shattering fundraising results.

Funding for the project will also include $35 million in ARPA funds, which the Kansas Legislature designated to KU in 2022, as well as up to $50 million through the Kansas Department of Commerce’s University Challenge Grant program.

Additional funds may come from bonds from Kansas Athletics. The debt would be repaid from new revenue streams the stadium generates.

“The cumulative impact of a world-class football operations complex and one of the finest game day venues in the country catapults Kansas Football, and our entire athletics program, into this critical next chapter,” Goff said.

Future phases of the district and stadium will focus on the south and east portions of the stadium, as well as development of multiuse facilities to be used throughout the year.

KU said the new northern entrance to campus will undoubtedly help in economic growth for the city of Lawrence and the University of Kansas.

Kansas fans can learn more about the Gateway District on KUGatewayDistrict.com.