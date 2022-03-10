KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks came out on fire in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals to get a win over West Virginia.

The Jayhawks opened the game with a 24-4 run during which WVU head coach Bob Huggins was ejected from the game.

KU’s Ochai Agbaji was explosive all game long finishing with 18 points and flashy alley-oops.

Jalen Wilson followed him off the bench with 15 points and five rebounds. Mitch Lightfoot provided a spark off the bench and played majority of the big man minutes in place of David McCormack earning 10 points and five rebounds.

Christian Braun came away with a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) while Jalen Wilson added 12 points and five rebounds.

The Mountaineers were led by their dynamic sixth man Malik Curry with 16 points; Taz Sherman struggled shooting (3-13) along with the rest of the team but still managed to get 10 points.

KU will face TCU in the semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.