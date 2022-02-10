LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks softball team will be kicking off its 2022 season in Phoenix on Friday at the Grand Canyon Tournament.

They will be playing five games over the three-day weekend.

Kansas finished last season 22-26 with only two conference wins out of 18 games; KU was voted to finish last in the Big 12 preseason poll.

The Jayhawks have 14 players returning to the roster, six of them starters. Senior infielders catcher Shelby Gayre and second basemen Cheyenne Hornbuckle were in a three-way tie for a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in the Big 12.

Two returning pitchers include Kasey Hamilton: an All-Big 12 Freshman team selection that led the Jayhawks with 59 strikeouts.

After this tournament, the Jayhawks will head to College Station for the Texas A&M Tournament next Friday.