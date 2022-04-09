LAWRENCE, Kan. — The spring preview wraps up spring football practice for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Starting quarterback Jalon Daniels and building depth at key positions is something coaches and players are looking forward to, but in year two of head coach Lance Leipold’s tenure, he said there are some things to work on in the program.

“They haven’t had really mandatory weight room time after spring ball here before in their careers which was surprising to us. We’ve still gotta get more time in that weight room,” Leipold said after the scrimmage. “Gotta maximize that here on the back half of the semester and help propel us into the summer.”

Leipold was also impressed with Daniels’ spring season and a few defensive players like OJ Burroughs and Lonnie Phelps.

“O.J. Burroughs is one that will continue to show up,” Leipold said. “He has excellent ball skills, anticipation and we challenged him to gain weight and do some things. He’s really embraced it. He might be one of our most improved players.

Everyone had a little fun when the national champion men’s basketball team stepped on the field and Chris Teahan joined the party and threw a touchdown of his own.

Daniels said the Jayhawks feel more as a team this season and with his first spring season done, he’s ready for the players to lead this team instead of coaches.

“I definitely feel like we’re on the right path. The goal we set before spring ball, I definitely feel like we accomplished it,” Daniels said after the scrimmage. “Being able to execute, being able to find out whoever on the offense is, being able to get to know each other better and being able to establish the concept of different play calls.”

For a program that only won two games last year and is in the middle of a rebuild, they’ll be looking to sneak up on some folks come September.

