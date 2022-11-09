NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets made it official and hired Jacque Vaughn as the team’s next head coach.

Vaughn is 2-2 since being promoted to interim coach after the Nets parted ways with former head coach Steve Nash last week. Vaughn’s first official game in the new role will be Wednesday night at home against the New York Nicks.

“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”

Vaughn is in his seventh season with the Nets. He replaced Kenny Atkinson on an interim basis in March 2020, just before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, and coached Brooklyn during the season restart in Walt Disney World.

Vaughn committed to the University of Kansas under then head coach Roy Williams and started at point guard as a freshman.

Over his four years as a Jayhawk, he set a record for all-time assists. Aaron Miles later passed that record. Vaughn is still the all-time assist record holder for the Big Eight Conference.

The Utah Jazz selected Vaughn as the 27th overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft. In his 12-year NBA Career, Vaughn played with the Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, New Jersey Nets, and San Antonio Spurs before retiring following the 2008-09 NBA season.

The University of Kansas retired Vaughn’s college jersey during a ceremony in 2002.

