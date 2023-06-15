KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas basketball fans get ready for a showdown. The Jayhawks and WuShocks will face off in their first regular season game against each other in more than 30 years.

Men’s basketball teams from the University of Kansas and Wichita State University will play at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on December 30.

“Creating unique sporting experiences for the Kansas City region is an integral part of our mission,” Kansas City Sports Commission President and CEO Kathy Nelson said in a press release. “Bringing these two teams together at the world-class T-Mobile Center creates a compelling basketball event not just for KU and WSU fans, but fans of the sport itself.”

The two teams first played each other in men’s basketball in 1908. Since then, the teams have only met for a total of 15 games to date.

“We always enjoy playing in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center and look forward to facing Wichita State,” University of Kansas Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self said in a press release. “Paul Mills did a great job rebuilding Oral Roberts and is no stranger to our program from his time as an assistant at Baylor. This will be a great opportunity for fans in the Kansas City area to watch our team over the holidays and it will be a great game for us preparing for Big 12 play.”

“We are excited to renew the series and play this game in a fantastic venue in Kansas City,” Wichita State University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Paul Mills said in a press release. “Thank you to the Kansas City Sports Commission for pulling together this exciting event for our respective institutions and fan bases. This matchup is sure to attract national attention between two tradition-rich programs.”

The last time KU and WSU squared off on the courts was at the 2015 NCAA Men’s Midwest Regional, in Omaha, Nebraska.

More details about the matchup are expected to be announced later this year. Tickets for the game go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23. Fans can purchase their tickets on the T-Mobile Center website.