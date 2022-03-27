LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks punched their ticket to the Final Four with a win over Miami Sunday afternoon.

The team celebrated on the court following the final buzzer. Then the celebration spilled over into the locker room as video showed head coach Bill Self throwing water on his players. The team plans to keep the party going Sunday evening after they return to Lawrence.

The Jayhawks will fly to Topeka and then head to Lawrence.

KU plans to open the doors to Allen Fieldhouse at 8 p.m. Sunday evening, allowing fans inside to celebrate with the men’s basketball team as soon as they arrive on campus.

“This Team. This Season. Best part? Not. Done. Yet.” Kansas Men’s Basketball tweeted after the team earned it’s Final Four berth.

This is the 16th trip to the Final Four for the Kansas Jayhawks. They will face No. 2 seeded Villanova in New Orleans Saturday, April 2. Time for tipoff hasn’t been released.

