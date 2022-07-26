NEW YORK CITY — One of Kansas’ new women’s volleyball players is part of a groundbreaking name, image and likeness deal with Adidas.

Graduate middle blocker Lauren Dooley is one of 15 women across seven collegiate sports to join the brand’s NIL network as brand ambassadors.

Maddy Anderson – Mississippi State, soccer

Brianna Copeland – Indiana, softball

Lauren Dooley – Kansas, volleyball

Kinsey Fiedler – Washington, softball

Jayci “Jay” Goldsmith – Texas A&M, tennis

Nicklin Hames – Nebraska, volleyball

Jameese Joseph – NC State, soccer

Hailey Van Lith – Louisville, basketball

Emily Mason – Rutgers, soccer

Erin Moss – Georgia Tech, volleyball

Moriah Oliveira – Miami, T&F

Gianna Pielet – Texas A&M, tennis

Izzy Redmond – ASU, Gymnastics

Jaiden Thomas – NC State, soccer

India Wells – Grambling State, softball

The student-athletes will also participate in a mentorship program that was created in collaboration with WNBA star Candace Parker to grow the game.

The 6’6 Dooley comes to Lawrence after playing for four years at the University of Florida. In her time in Gainesville, she had 86 kills, hit .436. along with 77 blocks and 127 points.

The Jayhawks begin their regular season at the Universty of Utah at the Utah Classic. Their first home match will be on September 8 against Wichita State at the Kansas Invitational.