NEW YORK CITY — One of Kansas’ new women’s volleyball players is part of a groundbreaking name, image and likeness deal with Adidas.
Graduate middle blocker Lauren Dooley is one of 15 women across seven collegiate sports to join the brand’s NIL network as brand ambassadors.
- Maddy Anderson – Mississippi State, soccer
- Brianna Copeland – Indiana, softball
- Lauren Dooley – Kansas, volleyball
- Kinsey Fiedler – Washington, softball
- Jayci “Jay” Goldsmith – Texas A&M, tennis
- Nicklin Hames – Nebraska, volleyball
- Jameese Joseph – NC State, soccer
- Hailey Van Lith – Louisville, basketball
- Emily Mason – Rutgers, soccer
- Erin Moss – Georgia Tech, volleyball
- Moriah Oliveira – Miami, T&F
- Gianna Pielet – Texas A&M, tennis
- Izzy Redmond – ASU, Gymnastics
- Jaiden Thomas – NC State, soccer
- India Wells – Grambling State, softball
The student-athletes will also participate in a mentorship program that was created in collaboration with WNBA star Candace Parker to grow the game.
The 6’6 Dooley comes to Lawrence after playing for four years at the University of Florida. In her time in Gainesville, she had 86 kills, hit .436. along with 77 blocks and 127 points.
The Jayhawks begin their regular season at the Universty of Utah at the Utah Classic. Their first home match will be on September 8 against Wichita State at the Kansas Invitational.