STANFORD, Cali. — For the first time since 2013, the Kansas Jayhawks’ women’s basketball team is in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Eight seed KU beat 9 seed Georgia Tech 77-58 led by Holly Kersgieter’s 19 points.

Ionna Chatzileonti got the Jayhawks going early and finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Taiyanna Jackson added 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

North Kansas City’s Chandler Prater added 12 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Digna Strautmane’s 18 points (73% shooting) and Lorela Cubaj’s 11 points and 11 rebounds.

After KU went on a 10-0 run in the first quarter, Tech responded with 22-3 run of their own that finished the quarter.

Trailing 28-20 in the second quarter, the Jayhawks went on a 14-3 run to finish the quarter and take a 34-31 lead that they kept the rest of the game.

KU will now wait to face the winner of 1 seed and host team Stanford and 16 seed Montana State; they play right after KU.

KU’s next game will be on Sunday.