KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks women’s basketball team was taken to the wire by the last team in the conference.

Kansas lost to TCU 57-52 on Thursday night.

The Horned Frogs came into the game with seven wins on the year and one win in conference play.

North Kansas City’s Chandler Prater led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Holly Kersgieter added 11 points and six rebounds and Taiyanna Jackson contributed a strong 21 rebounds with seven points.

TCU will play Oklahoma on Friday.

KU is 19-11 and hopes to secure an NCAA tournament bid on Selection Sunday.