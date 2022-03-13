LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks women’s basketball team is the eight seed in the NCAA tournament.

They will be heading to the Spokane region to play the nine seed, Georgia Tech.

The Jayhawks went 20-9 this season (most wins for the program in more than two decades) and 11-7 in conference play. They were a five seed in the conference tournament and lost to Oklahoma.

Georgia Tech went 21-10 on the year and 11-7 in ACC play.

KU is led by Holly Kersgieter, who scored her 1,000th point this year and is averaging 13 points a game.

GA Tech is led by Lotta-Maj Lahtinen who is averaging 11 points and Lorela Cuaj who averages a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds).

They will play on Friday in Stanford, California.

