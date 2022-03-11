KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rebounding did the Kansas Jayhawks in as the women’s basketball team lost to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, 80-68.

Madi Wiliams led the Sooners with 20 points,10 rebounds and seven assists; Taylor Robertson followed her up with 10 points and five rebounds.

Zakiyah Franklin led the Jayhawks with 15 points, five assists and four steals while Ionna Chatzileonti logged 11 points and four rebounds.

Aniya Thomas came in scoring in the fourth quarter logging 11 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 13 and seven rebounds.

After racing out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, the Jayhawks women shot 22% and only scored 11 points in the second quarter, while the Sooners kept surging and made it 45-32 at the half.

The Jayhawks were also outrebounded 53-41.

Oklahoma will now face the winner out of Baylor-Oklahoma State while the Jayhawks will have to wait for Selection Sunday to see their NCAA tournament destination.