LUBBOCK, Texas. — The Kansas Jayhawk’s women’s basketball team was able to secure their seventh straight victory after defeating Texas Tech 71-68.

The Red Raiders had a 38-25 lead going into the half but the Jayhawks dominated the 3rd quarter, outscoring the Red Raiders 24-9.

Holly Kersgieter would come up big for KU, scoring the game winning layup with 24 seconds left. She finished with 10 points and nine boards.

Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks with 17 points , eight rebounds and three blocks. Ionna Chatzileonti contributed 16 points and Aniya Thomas pitched in 14.

Red Raiders leading scorer Vivian Gray had a game-high 23 points to go along with four assists, Lexy Hightower finished with 13 points and seven rebounds and Bryn Gerlich would have 10 points.

The Jayhawks held the Red Raiders to under 40% shooting.

The Jayhawks improved to 10-4 in the conference and 19-5 overall.

They will go back home Wednesday to face sixth ranked Iowa State at 7 p.m. CT.

