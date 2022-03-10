LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Big 12 Coach of the Year is getting an extended stay in Lawrence.

KU women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider signed a four-year extension where he earns $400,000 annually along with benefits and incentives through the 2025-26 season.

Schneider has led a major program turnaround by leading the Jayhawks to a fifth-place Big 12 finish, the most wins in program history since 1999-2000 (20-8) and putting them firmly in the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas’ seven-game win streak earlier this season is the program’s longest streak since 1997.

Before this year, the seven-year coach never finished better than ninth in the 10-team Big 12.

Here are some of the incentives on Schneider’s deal:

$40,000 each year for use of his name, image and likeness

$50,000 for winning the regular-season Big 12 title

$25,000 for the conference tournament

$100,000 for winning the AP Coach of the Year award

$50,000 for qualifying for the NCAA tournament

$100,000 for advancing to the Sweet 16

$150,000 for making the Final Four

$200,000 for winning the national championship

Two courtesy cars, the ability to run summer camps, travel for Schneider’s family to one game away from home and four tickets for each football and men’s basketball game

KU faces Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament on Friday at 11 a.m.