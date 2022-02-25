LAWRENCE, Kan. — In ESPN’s weekly women’s basketball rankings, Kansas women’s basketball head coach Brandon Schneider was awarded Coach of the Week for hitting a historic milestone recently.

Last week, the Jayhawks beat West Virginia and Texas Tech, which moved them to 19-4 overall and 10-4 in Big 12 play, plus third in the conference standings. Those 10 wins are the first time KU has hit double-digit conference wins since the 1999-2000 season.

Kansas was also on a seven-game winning streak until Wednesday night’s loss to Iowa State.

Schneider is in his seventh season in Lawrence and is predicted to make his first NCAA tournament appearance currently as an eighth seed.

On Schneider’s weekly radio show, he gave credit to the people around him for this honor.

“I consider that to be program recognition,” Schneider said on Thursday.

“Really proud of our players and how well they’ve played especially during this stretch. Just blessed to be surrounded by such great staff and amazing people.”

Schneider’s father, Bob, also received an honor this week by being selected for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Schneider had to find out from an assistant that his father was selected since Bob did not even tell him when he as in attendance for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Feb. 12.

“I’m elated for him and obviously for my mother who was such a big part of his career.”

That ceremony will be in June.

Kansas plays at Baylor on Saturday Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.