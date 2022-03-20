STANFORD, Cali. — An outstanding performance by Lexie Hull led 1 seed Stanford to a 91-65 win over 8 seed Kansas in the second round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Hull finished the game with a career-high 36 points and six rebounds and Cameron Brink followed her up with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

KU stayed with the defending national champs up to the third quarter only being down 45-42 with more than six minutes to go. Stanford then began a 20-4 run marked with excellent three-point shooting that finished the third quarter. Stanford scored 58 points in the second half.

Ioanna Chatzileonti led the Jayhawks with 11 points and four rebounds; Zakiyah Franklin added 13 points and five rebounds.

Kansas finishes its season at 21-10, one of the best seasons for the program in two decades. With all starters returning to Lawrence (depending on any transfers) and head coach Brandon Schneider signing an extension, the future is bright for this program.

