NEW ORLEANS, La. — Two stars of the Kansas Jayhawks, Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, are well-known for their ties to Kansas City.

Agbaji was a stellar athlete and has his number retired at Oak Park High School in North Kansas City. Braun led Overland Park’s Blue Valley Northwest to three state championships in basketball.

While all Jayhawks student-athletes are proud to play for the KU on their chest, it hits a little different for two of the storied program’s current best players who got their footing in the sport less than an hour from campus.

“It says a lot about the talent coming out of Kansas City and the metro area. All the guys on our team that are local and from our area, it means just a little bit more to them that we’re representing Kansas City well and Kansas,” Agbaji said Thursday.

“Just being local, it’s really nice to always have that support from Kansas City.”

Braun said it’s cool to see Agbaji’s hard work paying off in a big way in the tournament. They both take a lot of pride in showing what KC hoops can do on a big stage.

“A couple Kansas City guys just doing what we’re doing and doing it for Kansas. I think it means a lot to us just because of the name on our jersey,” he said.

Fan favorite Chris Teahan is also from the Kansas City area as an alum of Rockhurst High School.

With KU being such a successful program, they put more emphasis on recruiting nationally than just locally. While head coach Bill Self said making a Final Four is always special, he knows have players from the area makes it just a bit sweeter.

“It is pretty special that within 45 minutes of your home you have arguably two of the best wings on any team in college basketball,” Self said.

Self was quick to point out that both players were lightly recruited coming out of high school. For both stars, Agbaji had offers from Fresno State, Colorado State, Oregon State and Air Force; Braun fielded offers from Creighton, DePaul, Illinois and Kansas State.

“Whenever you’re not a starter on your AAU program, that’s usually not the guys that Villanova and Kansas and [North] Carolina and Duke will recruit then they turned out to be as good as anybody we could’ve ever recruited.”

They’re two hidden gems from the KC metro area that could lead the Jayhawks to a fourth national championship.

