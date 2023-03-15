DES MOINES, Iowa — The reigning NCAA champion Kansas Jayhawks prepare to play their first game in the 2023 tournament, with head coach Bill Self.

The Jayhawks arrived in Des Moines for the NCAA Tournament Tuesday. Self traveled separately with his family.

Wednesday, assistant coach Norm Roberts handled media responsibilities, but said Bill Self hopes to coach Thursday’s game.

Interim HC Norm Roberts the 1st to walk in with the rest of the Jayhawks. No sign of Bill Self. #kubball pic.twitter.com/eMJxfXh3ju — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 15, 2023

“He’s doing well today. He was at practice today, was at practice last night and all of our meetings. He’s doing well. He’s doing better all the time. We’re hopeful and everything is day-to-day with him. If you ask our guys, he got after them pretty good,” Roberts said.

Roberts said he assumed media interviews so Self could rest.

KU players said they expect him to be coaching Thursday.

“He’ll be coaching. He’s doing everything that he’s been doing. He was down for awhile for the Big 12 Tournament, but he’s back. He’s energized and excited and ready to get this going again.” Wilson said. “We’re super excited to have him back. We know we’ll have him.”

The news that Self planned to resume coaching duties came a day after Coach Roberts said Self was day-to-day after spending four days in the hospital.

Self received two stents after Self arrived at the University of Kansas Health System with chest tightness Wednesday night, ahead of the Big 12 Championship Tournament.

Roberts stepped in and assumed head coaching duties in Self’s absence during the tournament.

The Jayhawks said they are happy to have Self return to the hardwood.

“He’s looking great, feeling great. We were able to talk to him today at practice. He’s excited. We’re all excited. It’s great to have him back on the court with us, and for him to coach us and start off tomorrow with a bang,” Jalen Wilson, Kansas forward, said.

The Kansas Jayhawks face the Howard Bison Thursday at 1 p.m.