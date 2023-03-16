DES MOINES, Iowa — The Kansas Jayhawks will take the NCAA Tournament court Thursday in Des Moines against Howard without head coach Bill Self.

The KU Athletics Department said Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will serve as acting head coach for the game.

Self did attend closed practice Wednesday, but Roberts handled media responsibilities, allowing Self to rest. At that time Roberts said the team was “hopeful” Self would coach Thursday, but that the decision was still considered day-to-day.

Self received two stents after he arrived at the University of Kansas Health System with chest tightness last week ahead of the Big 12 Championship Tournament.

Roberts stepped in and assumed head coaching duties in Self’s absence during the Big 12 Tournament as well.

The Jayhawks face Howard at 1 p.m. Thursday.