SPOKANE, Wash. — Kansas track star Bryce Hoppel has made waves since he left Lawrence in 2019 after three years to run track professionally.

His latest achievement comes in Spokane at the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships where he defended his title in the 800-meter race. He now has two straight championships at the Indoor Championships.

That win puts him in the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade representing Team USA. That begins on March 18. Hoppel won bronze in the same event in 2019.

The Jayhawk also set a new American indoor record for the 1000 meter in February 2021 at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

Hoppel won his first USATF Indoor Championship in February 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he reached the semifinals but did not qualify for the finals.