LAWRENCE, Kan. — The national champs are making it a celebration weekend in Lawrence.

As the men’s basketball national champion Kansas Jayhawks players were posing for pictures and taking the David Booth Kansas Memorial Field during the football team’s spring preview, super senior Chris Teahan came out in full uniform to participate in the game.

And he sure made an impact.

Donned in his number 12 in a red jersey, Teahan threw a touchdown pass just before the team took a break. The crowd went wild for the beloved fan favorite.

“I was looking at as far as I can throw it. I didn’t care where it was, I knew it was four guys going long so I knew if I threw it somewhere, someone was going to run underneath it. That was all I was thinking about,” Teahan said after the play.

This display of athleticism and celebration comes a day before the celebration parade for the national champions that will be on Sunday at 2 p.m.