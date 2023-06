MIAMI (KSNT)- Former Kansas guard Christian Braun is gaining the trust of his teammates in the NBA.

He reminded basketball fans all over the country how great of an impact he can make on a team, especially in the postseason. On Wednesday Braun scored 15 points in the Nuggets game 3 win against the Miami Heat.

He shot 7-for-8 from the field and tallied four rebounds, one assist and one steal in the game.

The Nuggets lead the series 2-1.