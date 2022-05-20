CHICAGO — Don’t call Kansas’ Christian Braun a sneaky athlete.

The 6’7 forward said at the NBA Draft Combine that the ‘sneaky athletic’ trait that is dubbed by sports analysts onto mostly white professional athletes is not something that should be labeled to him.

“Sneaky athlete is not something that’s me. I like to call myself a true athlete and try to show off my 40-inch vertical.”

Braun and his teammate Jalen Wilson have been turning heads at the combine. Both players have been showing off their athleticism and scoring ability. Ochai Agbaji did not participate in scrimmages yet but recorded a 39-inch max vertical jump.

In the second scrimmage at the combine, Braun scored 17 points with four rebounds while going 7-17 shooting from the field and hitting three of eight threes.

He and Wilson also connected for a Braun dunk.

Wilson scored nine points with six rebounds and six assists but shot 2-10 from the field in the second game.

KU head coach Bill Self was also in attendance but he said he is watching just as a fan and hopes all of the Jayhawks perform well.

“I’m here to support, let them know that we care and I think that’s the way majority of the coaches feel. I’m here hoping they make every shot and whatever happens happens.”