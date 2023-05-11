LAWRENCE, Kan. — One and done at the University of Kansas. Ernest Udeh, Jr. is the latest Jayhawk to enter the transfer portal.

The 6-11 freshman from Orlando is a former McDonald’s All-American. He didn’t play as much as he hoped for the Jayhawks last season, averaging just over eight minutes a game.

“I’m in God’s Hands ❤️🙏🏽,” Udeh tweeted after the news broke.

Udeh is the eighth Jayhawk to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Other players include guards Joe Yesufu, Bobby Pettiford Jr. and MJ Rice, and forwards and Zach Clemence and Cam Martin.

Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson declared for the NBA Draft.

Hunter Dickinson committed to the University of Kansas last week.

With Udeh’s announcement Dickinson and KJ Adams are the only big men left on KU’s roster.