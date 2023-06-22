BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Kansas has another first-round NBA Draft pick.

KU’s Gradey Dick was selected by the Toronto Raptors with the 13th overall pick. The 6’8 wing player is regarded by some as the best shooter in the draft.

The Wichita native averaged 14 points a game while shooting 44% from the field and 40% from three in his lone year in Lawrence.

Dick was named to All-Big 12 as well as the Big 12 All-Freshman team.

Kansas now has three straight years of first-round draft picks dating back to 2020 when center Udoka Azubuike was selected by the Utah Jazz.