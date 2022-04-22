LAWRENCE, Kan. — Another Kansas Jayhawk is headed for the professional level.

Jalen Wilson joins Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack in entering his name into the NBA Draft. Wilson entered his name into the 2021 draft as well but returned for his redshirt sophomore year.

Wilson averaged 11 points and 7.4 rebounds this past season while shooting 46% from the field.

Seven1 Sports and Entertainment, a sports agency started by NBA veterans Jermaine O’Neal and Tracy McGrady, announced the signing Thursday night on Twitter.

Since the agency is certified by the NCAA, Wilson can still return to school for a fourth year. Players that sign with agents certified by the NCAA can keep their eligibility and return to school.

The 6’8 forward from Denton, Texas has until June 1 to remove his name from the draft pool.

