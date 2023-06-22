BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Jalen Wilson is headed to the NBA.

The Kansas Jayhawks stalwart was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 51st pick.

The 6’8 forward was selected right after Kansas State’s Keyontae Johnson who was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder at 50.

Wilson was a key cog for the Jayhawks since he entered the starting lineup in 2020 and has progressed every year since stepping on campus.

He averaged 11 points and seven rebounds during Kansas’ national title run and went through the NBA Draft process after the season. He returned to the team after hearing feedback that scouts wanted to see him be the number one option in Lawrence.

Wilson did that his redshirt junior year by averaging 20 points a game with eight rebounds and two assists while shooting 43% from the field and 33% from three.

The Denton, Texas native was regarded as a fringe first-round pick by media entities.

Wilson joins the countless number of KU products that have been drafted into the NBA.