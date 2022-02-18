LAWRENCE, Kan. — On Thursday while many Kansans were coupled up in the house or trudging their way to work, Kansas Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot decided to help move some snow.

Kansas athletics chief of staff Collin Sexton shared a video of Lightfoot shoveling snow off of neighborhood sidewalks in Lawrence.

Lightfoot’s teammate Christian Braun called him a ‘real Lawrence GOAT’ on Twitter.

Lightfoot commented that he was inspired by KU men’s basketball’s director of sport performance Dr. Ramsey Nijem.

The 6’8 super senior is a bit of a favorite for Jayhawk fans because he has been with the team for six years (since 2016) and puts in valuable minutes off the bench with his scrappy play and rebounding.

Instances like this can only add to his lore in Lawrence.