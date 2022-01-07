KU’s Ochai Agbaji gets his jersey retired at Oak Park High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s always nice to go home where you’re loved and admired.

For a former Oak Park Northmen and current Kansas Jayhawk Ochai Agbaji, his return meant a time to get honored.

Agbaji came back to his old stomping grounds Thursday night at Oak Park High. His no. 30 jersey was retired and will forever be on display in the halls of the school.

Agbaji is the Northmen’s all-time leading scorer. Agbaji said he loves coming back to where it all began and that seeing the support and love from the community is what keeps him going.

“This is my why — why I keep striving to be great,” Agbaji said.

“I know all these people have been watching since my freshman year all the way to my senior year here and then they’ve been doing the same thing at KU. I feel the support, I feel the love. That’s what keeps me going.”

Agbaji also had a message for the current students at Oak Park High School and other people that look up to him.

“Just dream big,” he said.

“Literally it sounds so cliche but dream big because you really never know. You never know your chances when you’re gonna have an opportunity to do something great for your community, for anything else. Always dream big and your goals will be there.”