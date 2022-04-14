LAWRENCE, Kan. — KU’s MVP is headed to the next level.

At the end of the year banquet for the men’s basketball national champion Kansas Jayhawks, head coach Bill Self stated that their star senior Ochai Agbaji is now getting ready for the NBA Draft.

“Don’t hold your breath on him coming back for another year. It’s time for him to go,” Self said with a laugh while talking about Agbaji during his speech about all the seniors.

“[I’m] really excited. I’m ready to get back working. I just started working out the other day so get back to working and obviously bettering my craft and seeing where I go,” Agbaji said after the banquet.

This caps a spectacular senior year for Agbaji who averaged 18.8 points a game this past season on 47.5% shooting and 40.9% from three. He was also a First Team All-American, Big 12 Player of the Year, Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four and of course a national champion. He also added Mr. Jayhawk to his accolades at the banquet sharing the honor with seniors Mitch Lightfoot and David McCormak.

“Only one player that I know of and none in my tenure that has had a better senior year or a better year period than this guy,” Self said.

Agbaji went through the draft process last year but decided to come back to Lawrence for his senior year. This time, he is looked at to be a top-20 pick in the draft.

Agbaji will be heading to Phoenix in about two weeks where he will train for the NBA combine.

Self said other starters McCormack, Jalen Wilson and Christian Braun will have draft decisions to make as well but he has not met with them about their status yet.