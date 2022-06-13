BROOKLYN — The star Kansas Jayhawk is going to be in attendance at the NBA Draft when he’s selected in primetime.

According to reports, Ochai Agbaji has been invited to be in the green room during the NBA Draft.

The NCAA champion and Final Four Most Outstanding Player is considered a potential top 15 prospect which explains his invite.

Agbaji’s athleticism, shooting, defense and development throughout his career helped the Jayhawks win a national championship and is what makes him a desired player at the professional level.

The NBA Draft is on June 23rd beginning at 7 p.m.

