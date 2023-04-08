SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Some former Kansas Jayhawks are doing pretty well in their NBA rookie years.

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji faced an old teammate in Denver Nuggets forward Christian Braun on Sunday, and Agbaji scored 28 points, the most points he’s scored in a game in his young NBA career.

Braun scored 14 points and six rebounds in the same game.

Some injuries to Jazz starters and the elimination of the Jazz from the playoffs have allowed Agbaji to see more minutes in the past few games than he’s seen all year.

The Oak Park High alum has averaged 7.6 points this season but averaged 14.5 points in the last 10 games and has scored in the double digits in the last seven of eight.

Agbaji plays with another KU product in center Udoka Azubuike, who averaged seven points and six rebounds in the last 10 games. He tallied eight points and 11 rebounds in the game.

Braun has had a tougher time getting on the court for the number one team in the Western Conference but has also thrived in increased minutes at the end of the season.

The Blue Valley Northwest grad averaged 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists in 24.8 minutes in the last five games for the Nuggets. Braun has scored in the double digits 12 times this season with four of those coming in the last 10 games of the season.

While Agbaji and Azubuike’s season ends on Monday when the Jazz play the Los Angeles Lakers, Braun will be getting ready for playoff games as the Nuggets hope to make their first NBA Finals in franchise history.