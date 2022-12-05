LAWRENCE, Kan. — A University of Kansas veteran is named Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while his teammate grabs his own conference honor.

Jalen Wilson collected his third career Player of the Week award for his performances in Allen Fieldhouse against Texas Southern and Seton Hall.

In the 87-55 Jayhawks win, Wilson grabbed 22 points, making it his fifth 20-point game of the season. He also grabbed five rebounds and made six assists during the game.

In the Big-12 BIG EAST Battle against Seton Hall, Wilson recorded his fifth double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

He has scored 197 points through his first nine games of the season, which is the second most in the Bill Self era, trailing only Ochai Agbaji’s 202 set last season.

KU’s Gradey Dick is also making a name for himself in the Big 12 Conference. He was named Newcomer of the Week along with Baylor’s Keyonte George.

Dick tied his season high with six rebounds and grabbed three steals while scoring 15 points in Kansas’ win over Texas Southern. He sank 15 points, including a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line against Seton Hall.

Dick also won the Newcomer honor Nov. 12.

The Jayhawks travel to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers in the renewed Border Showdown on Saturday, Dec. 10. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.

