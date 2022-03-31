LAWRENCE, Kan. — Rex’s Stadium Barbershop is a Lawrence staple, and it’s the spot where some current KU basketball players get a fresh cut.

Over the years, Rex Porter, the owner of Rex’s Stadium Barber Shop, has cut hair for several KU basketball players and this year he has a few on his roster of clients.

He said it’s always neat to have the players come in, sit and chat about the season.

When you walk into Rex’s Stadium Barber Shop, the sound of trimmers going is constant and you’re surrounded by tons of KU sports memorabilia.

I’ve always been a big fan growing up in Lawrence and I’ve always loved sports,” Porter said. “So everything clicked together and in 04′ I had the chance to buy this barber shop and it has all the old pictures, the history of KU sports and it just fit with me.

What makes Porter’s job even more special, he gets to rub elbows with some of the greats in KU sports, for instance some of the current Jayhawk basketball players.

“Lightfoot, Jankovich. There’s a few of them,” he said. “Lightfoot is just a character. It’s a joy having them come in and give us the lowdown.”

While Porter said there’s some pressure styling some of the players. He knows the pressure doesn’t compare to what they do on the court.

His message to the players.

“I just want to wish them good luck and I know they are going to make us proud.”