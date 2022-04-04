LAWRENCE, Kan. — Downtown Lawrence bars said this is one of their busiest days of the year and they’re ready to face the big crowds on Mass Street.

While they were preparing for the crowd, people waited in line for hours until the bars opened.

“I got out here at 10:30 and I was the third person in line,” KU fan Jacki Becker said.

The bars anticipated the madness after the turnout they had during Saturday’s game when the Jayhawks beat Villanova.

Sean Donnely at Louise’s in Downtown said they over prepare for a day like this.

“All of our bars are opening earlier than they ever do on Mondays and our upstairs never opens on Mondays,” Donnely said.

The preparations happened outside too.

Granada hosted a watch party inside and outside with the game showing on a 48 LED panel video wall.

“We have a DJ playing, so between commercial breaks and halftime breaks he’s going to play and hype up the crowd,” Josh Heckathorn-Lane, with Loud Production Group said. “We’ll have a light show going both inside and out.”

