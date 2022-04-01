NEW ORLEANS, La. — On a Kansas Jayhawks team full of experience, their top contributors off the bench are two experienced veterans with two slightly different paths.

Remy Martin, a 6-foot guard out of Burbank, California, transferred to Lawrence after four years as a three-time Pac-12 selection at Arizona State. Because of his ability, a lot of hype surrounded the explosive, scoring point guard’s arrival.

With injuries causing him to miss 10 games and Martin struggling to find his role in Bill Self’s offense (8.6 PPG, 46.5% FG, 35.8% 3P), many fans were down on Martin’s insertion into the lineup.

But Martin appeared to be fully healthy and playing well at the end of the Big 12 tournament and that run has extended into the NCAA tournament (16 PPG in the tournament) and has fueled the Jayhawks’ Final Four berth.

“Remy is probably different than anybody I’ve ever coached. But I’ve loved coaching him because I love his personality, I love his energy,” Self said Thursday. “He’s probably had about as frustrating a year as I can ever remember somebody that wasn’t out with a season-ending injury.”

Mitch Lightfoot is one of those college players that everyone feels like has been in the game for a long time (Aaron Craft, Perry Ellis, guys like that). The sixth-year senior has been a steady contributor since his sophomore year (2017-18) and has really turned it on in his final season.

While he only averages around five points a game, his 33 blocks lead the team, and the energy that he and Remy bring off the bench has come at the right time all season.

“Remy brings a great energy and I pride myself on that as well,” Lightfoot said Thursday. “That helps our team win games. I enjoy going out there and being able to give the team that spark.”

“Mitch, in six years we’ve been watching him, adds energy to a game when he comes in, and we’re definitely seeing that with Remy as well,” Self said. “Just seems to me like it’s a more energetic bunch whenever that team plays together.”

With Villanova losing one of their best players in Justin Moore and already having a limited rotation, the Jayhawks can take advantage of that with their dynamic bench play.

And with Martin and Lightfoot taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19, Self would love to see his seniors go out with a national title.

“He has an opportunity to go out this way as opposed to the way it could’ve been I think is very rewarding for [Lightfoot].”

