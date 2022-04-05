LAWRENCE, Kan. — After 70,000 fans descended onto Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence to celebrate the University of Kansas’ fourth NCAA championship, crews got straight to work.

Surrounding streets were blocked off Monday to make room for the heavy foot traffic that would come with celebrating the win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

But after the celebrations ended in the early morning hours, by the time the sun came up, Mass Street was cleaned of garbage and waste.

“Did we forget to mention, you’re supposed to be picking up after yourselves? Oops,” the Lawrence Police Department tweeted. “Better put ‘thank a city sanitation worker’ on your to do list tomorrow.”

Workers were on-call again as the city awaited the return of the Jayhawks Tuesday and then for their parade through Lawrence on Saturday.

We also want to thank our City team for making last night’s Mass St celebrations possible — and already have downtown looking beautiful again today. It takes a village to pull off an event like last night (and the ensuing cleanup) and we appreciate everyone who contributed. City of Lawrence KS