WICHITA, Kan. — The National Champions Kansas Jayhawks are headed on a barnstorming tour starting in Wichita, Kansas.

Sixth Man Strategies, a Name and Image Likeness group that works with the players, will host all 18 Jayhawks at Wichita East High School on April 23, 2022 and tickets are on sale now.

Kansas memorabilia will be on sale in a live and silent auction along with other meet-and-greet opportunities with players. The most expensive ticket features a VIP dinner with the team.

Tickets range from $30 to $125.