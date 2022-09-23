LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off an NCAA championship and are preparing to defend their title.

The reigning champions will open with an exhibition match against Pittsburg State on November 3 at home, followed by two home games against Omaha and North Dakota State as they start non-conference play.

On November 15, the Jayhawks will face the Duke Blue Devils on neutral ground in the State Farm Champions Classic.

Big 12 play opens on December 31 when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Sunflower Showdowns are scheduled for January 17 in Manhattan and January 31 in Lawrence.

Full Schedule

vs Pittsburg State (Exhibition) – November 3 – 7 p.m.

vs Omaha – November 7 – 7 p.m.

vs North Dakota State – November 10

vs Duke (Neutral) – November 15 – 8:30 p.m.

vs Southern Utah – November 18

Battler 4 Atlantis – November 23-November 25

vs Texas Southern – November 28

Big 12/Big East Battler vs Seton Hall – December 1

Border Showdown at Missouri – December 10

vs Indiana – December 17

vs Harvard – December 22

vs Oklahoma State – December 31

at Texas Tech – January 3

at West Virginia – January 7

vs Oklahoma – January 10

vs Iowa State – January 14

at Kansas State – January 17

vs TCU – January 21

at Baylor – January 23

SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Kentucky – January 28

vs Kansas State – January 31

at Iowa State – February 4

vs Texas – February 6

at Oklahoma – February 11

at Oklahoma State – February 14

vs Baylor – February 18

at TCU – February 20

vs West Virginia – February 25

vs Texas Tech – February 28

at Texas – March 4

Big 12 Championship – March 8-March 11 – Kansas City

NCAA Tournament – March 14-April 3