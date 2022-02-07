AUSTIN, Tex — The 20th ranked Texas Longhorns were able to pull off a 79-76 upset at home against the eighth ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks were lead by Jalen Wilson, who finished with 18 points and 10 boards. David McCormack would tally 16 points and 7 boards, while Christian Braun would pitch in 13 points.

Senior forward Timmy Allen paced the Longhorns with 24 points and nine rebounds. The bench production was huge for Texas in this game, as Tre Mitchell finished with 17 points and Andrew Jones would score 10.

The Jayhawks actually shot the ball well at 58%, compared to the Longhorns 42% shooting, but the turnover battle made the difference, as Texas only had six, compared to the Jayhawks 15.

It is the Longhorns third straight win against Kansas. The two teams will meet again in Lawrence on March 5.

The Jayhawks still remain first in the conference.

KU will look to bounce back at noon Saturday at home, against Oklahoma.