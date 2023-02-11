NORMAN, Okla. — The Kansas Jayhawks have bounced back from an Iowa State loss with two back-to-back Big 12 wins.

The ninth-ranked Jayhawks dominated Oklahoma 78-55 on the road with four of their five starters scoring double digits.

Kansas started the out slow, only scoring six points in the first eight minutes of the game.

They took their first lead of the game with 6:44 to go in the first half thanks to a Kevin McCullar Jr. layup and finished the first half with a 16-4 run in the last six minutes.

McCullar Jr. finished the game with 13 points and five rebounds while KJ Adams added 10 points and three rebounds.

Jalen Wilson had an impressive stat line with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals while hitting three out of his four three-point attempts.

Dajuan Harris Jr. had his own great stat line as well with 16 points, three rebounds, three steals and three assists while shooting 7 for 11 from the field.

KU will have another tough road matchup when they face Oklahoma State on Tuesday night at 8 p.m.