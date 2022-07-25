LAWRENCE, Kan. — Former Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji adds yet another award to his long list of accolades.

The first-round draft pick was named the Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year.

What a great honor to be named this among all the athletes in the Big 12. It is humbling to be listed among Heisman Trophy winners, other national champions and great athletes. This would not be possible without my teammates, coaches and the KU support staff. We had a great run to the national title and it took a lot of people to get there, not just me. Ochai Agbaji

Agbaji joins Jacque Vaughn (1997), Nick Collison (2003) and Frank Mason III (2017) as Jayhawk men’s basketball players to win the award.

With an outstanding season that culminated in the 2022 NCAA championship victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, Agbaji was also named the most Outstanding Player of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four, Big 12 Player of the Year, a Consensus All-American, and the Most Outstanding Player at the Big 12 Tournament.

Agbaji was selected No. 14 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2022 NBA Draft.