NEW ORLEANS — It was the perfect storm of nylon swishes and monstrous dunks for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Ochai Agbaji was perfect on his first six shots of the game, all of them threes and finished with 21 points. David McCormack was an unstoppable force in the paint going 10-12 from the floor and finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds.

Both of these performances propelled the Jayhawks to an 81-65 Final Four victory over Villanova.

The seniors saved the best performances of their college careers for the end as it has their already historic squad in the national championship.

“There was never a question of who our guy was,” head coach Bill Self said about McCormack after the game.

“He’s the one guy on our team that can get 15 [points] and 10 [rebounds] just by being a presence and tonight he got 25 and 9. He was fabulous.”

Like McCormack, Agbaji has had his struggles throughout his senior year as well. But he said his confidence never wavers; he’s always gonna shoot, and on this day the shots went in.

“He’s humble, he’s confident,” Christian Braun said about Agbaji’s demeanor when he isn’t hitting shots. “You would never know how many points Ochai scored in the locker room.”

“Sometimes numbers go down but sometimes players continue to play the right way and not force to try to get numbers. And that’s Och,” Self said.

Self has said that he told Agbaji that his name would be in the rafters of Allen Fieldhouse at the beginning of his KU career. With another performance like this one, he could be joined by McCormack as well.

“We come to Kansas for games like this and games like Monday,” Agbaji said.

“Just a great career here. I couldn’t ask for better.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox. 💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.