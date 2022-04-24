LAWRENCE, Kan. — Big 12 Player of the Year and first-team All American Ochai Agbaji has officially declared for the NBA draft, he announced on Twitter.

Agbaji leaves Kansas as one of the most decorated players in school history.

He capped off his college career with a national championship and a plethora of other accolades and awards in his senior season with the Jayhawks.

Agbaji finished this season averaging 18.8 ppg and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 47% from the field and 40% from three.

He is expected to be an early-to-middle first round pick, with athleticism and shooting that many scouts believe will transition to the next level.

