LOS ANGELES — University of Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji was named a finalist for one of the nation’s top awards.

Agbaji is one of 15 college basketball players listed on the ballot for the 2022 John R. Wooden Award Men’s Player of the Year Award.

Guard Ochai Agbaji – Kansas (Sr.) Forward E.J. Liddell – Ohio State (Jr.) Center Kofi Cockburn – Illinois (Jr.) Guard Bennedict Mathurin – Arizona (So.) Johnny Davis – Wisconsin (So.) Forward Keegan Murray – Iowa (So.) Guard Collin Gillespie – Villanova (Sr.) Forward Jabari Smith – Auburn (Fr.) Center Chet Holmgren – Gonzaga (Fr.) Forward Drew Timme – Gonzaga (Jr.) Guard Jaden Ivey – Purdue (So.) Forward Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky (Jr.) Guard Johnny Juzang – UCLA (Jr.) Forward Paolo Banchero – Duke (Fr.) Forward Walker Kessler – Auburn (So.)

Agbaji is one of two seniors named to the final ballot and the only player from the Big 12.

The senior was named the Big 12 Player of the Year Award with 20.2 points per game, which is 17th in the country.

Agbaji earned four Big 12 Player of the Week Awards and scored 20+ points in 17 games this season, leading the Jayhawks to a 25-6 record.

Only two other Jayhawks have won the Wooden Award in the past; Danny Manning (1988) and Frank Mason III (2017).

Agbaji and the Jayhawks now await the winner of the matchup between West Virginia and Kansas State for their first game in the Big 12 Tournament.